1,500 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GDEN opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

