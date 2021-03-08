157 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.