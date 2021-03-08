1,570 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 35.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $163.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

