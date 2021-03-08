1inch (1INCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146.89 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00008342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $613.91 million and $146.89 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,205,919 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

