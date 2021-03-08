1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of ONEM opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 991,674 shares of company stock worth $43,118,725.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

