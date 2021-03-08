1Million Token Price Hits $0.25 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One 1Million Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. 1Million Token has a market cap of $204,595.65 and $29,300.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006499 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007315 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token Token Profile

1MT is a token. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,402 tokens. 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org.

1Million Token Token Trading

