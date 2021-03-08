1World Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $10,499.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

