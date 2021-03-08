$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB opened at $58.00 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

