$2.49 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $2.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.40. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

