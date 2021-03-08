$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $129,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 755,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

