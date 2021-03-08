$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PHM stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,011. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

