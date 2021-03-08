$218.23 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $218.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.69 million and the highest is $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $906.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

