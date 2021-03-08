334 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

