3,460 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $50.05 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Insiders sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

