360 DigiTech (QFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.23 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

