40,485 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 50.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BOX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $18.56 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

