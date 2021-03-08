490 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.