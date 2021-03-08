$52.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report sales of $52.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.27 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

AINV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $913.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

In other news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

