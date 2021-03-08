5,300 Shares in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBE opened at $30.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $49.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

