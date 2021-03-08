569 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $66.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

