$59.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post sales of $59.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,089,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -395.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

