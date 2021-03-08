$593.78 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report sales of $593.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.40 million to $611.72 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $581.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

CG stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

