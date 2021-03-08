$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Danaher reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $25.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $26.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

