614 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

PINS stock opened at $68.14 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

