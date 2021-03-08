6,423 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,406,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,085,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

