654 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 641,356 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 182,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

