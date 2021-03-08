$68.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post $68.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $60.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $498.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.90 million to $514.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $591.37 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $615.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEI. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 488,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,649. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

