758 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,184,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $274.98 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

