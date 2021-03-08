$928.26 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce $928.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $832.92 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $940.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

