ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ABB by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ABB by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

