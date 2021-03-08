ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,309.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

