Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.