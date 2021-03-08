Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

