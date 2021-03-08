Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading 11% Higher

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 182,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 372,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

