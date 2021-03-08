Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Adairs’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71.

Get Adairs alerts:

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. Its stores offer towels, bath mats, bathroom accessories, bathrobes and slippers, laundry, and home care products; beds and bedheads, bedside and coffee tables, dining chairs, counter stools, sofas and armchairs, console and desks, ottomans and bench seats, storage and shelves, floor rugs, and mats; and covers and coverlets, sheets, pillows, mattress and pillow protectors, mattress toppers, flannelette, and electric blankets.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Adairs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adairs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.