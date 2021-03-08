Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

