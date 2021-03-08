ADT (NYSE:ADT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

ADT (NYSE:ADT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ADT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

