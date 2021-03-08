Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.