Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 323,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $121.64 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,912 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

