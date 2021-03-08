Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $175.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

