Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.