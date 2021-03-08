Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

MUR opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

