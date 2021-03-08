Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

