Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) rose 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 12,032,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 23,128,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

