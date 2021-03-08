AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $142.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.71.

AGCO stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $134.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

