Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.