Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aggreko from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Aggreko stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $12.51.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

