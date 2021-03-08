Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGIO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

AGIO stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

