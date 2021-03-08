Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading 0.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.35. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

About Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

