Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

